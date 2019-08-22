Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Nashville Nights: Nick Lynch
Nashville Nights features up-and-coming country artists. The Nick Lynch Band is touring nationally in support of their current single “I Call Shotgun.” 7 p.m. at Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. Free.
Open Mic at Marty's Tap
Every Thursday, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 p.m. for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy one, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink!