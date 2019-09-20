Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
GLOW
Free outdoor concert, 6 p.m., at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., with food trucks, games and things that glow. Local music acts include DAD, Winter Wayfarer, Fall Of Kings, Rev, and TEEM.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Morningside College Anniversary
Morningside College 125th anniversary celebration with food and history. Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., 7 p.m.