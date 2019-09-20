{{featured_button_text}}

GLOW

Free outdoor concert, 6 p.m., at Western Iowa Tech Community College, 4647 Stone Ave., with food trucks, games and things that glow. Local music acts include DAD, Winter Wayfarer, Fall Of Kings, Rev, and TEEM.

Morningside College Anniversary

Morningside College 125th anniversary celebration with food and history. Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., 7 p.m.

