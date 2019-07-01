{{featured_button_text}}

Birding on the Green

Meet at Brooks National Golf Club, 1201 Brooks Park Drive, Okoboji, Iowa, and drive golf carts through the course to document up to 60 species by sight and sound. 7 a.m. Free.

Kingdom Fit Power Praise Aerobic Dance

Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. Donations appreciated.

