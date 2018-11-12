Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Veterans Business Round Table
Western Iowa Tech Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a Veterans Business Round Table luncheon in the Rocklin Conference Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is geared toward veteran business owners and will provide an opportunity to discuss issues they may be facing. RSVP is required by calling Rodd Rausch at 712-274-6454 or todd.rausch@witcc.edu.
'See How They Run!'
Opening night of the new Le Mars Community Theatre production. So swift is the action, so involved the situations, so rib-tickling the plot in this London hit that at its finish audiences are left as exhausted from laughter as though they had run a foot race. For reservations contact the Postal Playhouse at 712-546-5788 or at www.lemarslive.org. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15.