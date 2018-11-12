Try 1 month for 99¢
Postal Playhouse
Buy Now

Le Mars Community Theatre board president Danna Schuster said there isn't a bad seat in the house at the Postal Playhouse, shown in a February 2018 file photo. The home for Le Mars Community Theatre plays for more than 40 years, the 105 First St. NE building was constructed in 1914 to serve as the city's post office.

 Justin Wan, Sioux City Journal

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Veterans Business Round Table

Western Iowa Tech Community College will commemorate Veterans Day with a Veterans Business Round Table luncheon in the Rocklin Conference Center, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. This event is geared toward veteran business owners and will provide an opportunity to discuss issues they may be facing. RSVP is required by calling Rodd Rausch at 712-274-6454 or todd.rausch@witcc.edu.

'See How They Run!'

Opening night of the new Le Mars Community Theatre production. So swift is the action, so involved the situations, so rib-tickling the plot in this London hit that at its finish audiences are left as exhausted from laughter as though they had run a foot race. For reservations contact the Postal Playhouse at 712-546-5788 or at www.lemarslive.org. Shows at 7:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $15.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments