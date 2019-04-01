Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
'Here We Sit'
An outrageous comedy that puts the audience on the hot seat! A series of sixteen quick-paced scenes illuminate the joys and tribulations of the modern theater-going experience. The scenes are propelled by two feisty old ladies, Lottie and Bernice. 7:30 p.m., Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased by calling the box office at 712-233-2788.
Shawn James
Live music at The Marquee, 1225 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Robot Zoo
An interactive exhibit that reveals nature as a master engineer through the creation of larger-than-life robotic animals. The Robot Zoo exhibit provides hands-on learning opportunities to discover how animals work, and how to engineer and animate robots. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Neb.