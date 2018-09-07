Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Bee & Butterfly Festival
Join us for monarch butterfly tagging, entertainment by Pockets Full of Fun, guest speakers, take-home crafts, a honey extraction demonstration and more 4 to 8 p.m. at Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Visit dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com or call 712-336-6352 for more information.
Ribs, Rods & Rock n' Roll
Premier BBQ championship with a corncob cooking demo and rib tasting, countless & impressive vehicles on display and some great musical acts today and Saturday in downtown Vermillion, South Dakota. Visit www.sdbbq.us for more information.