Monarch butterfly
A monarch butterfly rests on a flower along the Missouri River in Sioux City.

 Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal file

Bee & Butterfly Festival

Join us for monarch butterfly tagging, entertainment by Pockets Full of Fun, guest speakers, take-home crafts, a honey extraction demonstration and more 4 to 8 p.m. at Dickinson County Nature Center, 2279 170th St., Okoboji, Iowa. Visit dickinsoncountyconservationboard.com or call 712-336-6352 for more information.

Ribs, Rods & Rock n' Roll

Premier BBQ championship with a corncob cooking demo and rib tasting, countless & impressive vehicles on display and some great musical acts today and Saturday in downtown Vermillion, South Dakota. Visit www.sdbbq.us for more information.

