Free Folk Club
Americana at its finest! Folk Club takes members back to an acoustic approach to popular music. All ages. Free, and be ready to jam as this is not to be considered a music lesson, but a music session to learn songs together. 6 p.m. at the Sioux City Conservatory Of Music, 1309 Pierce St.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 11 to 11:30 a.m., Sioux City Public Library -- Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B). Free.