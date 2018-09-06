Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Sioux City Career Academy Open House
The public is invited to get an inside look at the new Sioux City Career Academy space where students can explore many of the 30 pathways offered. Open house 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. at 627 Fourth St. Visit www.siouxcityschools.org/openhouse for more information.
Who Watches the Watchers?
Works by Sioux City artist Andrea Ignacio are on display in Te Paske Gallery at Northwestern College, 214 8th St SW, in Orange City, Iowa. Visit nwciowa.edu for more information.