Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Community Thanksgiving service
Dakota County Ministerial Alliance hosts an Ecumenical worship to benefit those in need in Dakota County or those traveling through. A free will offering that finances the purchase of food at HyVee, a night’s stay in a motel and gas for the car will be taken. 6 p.m. St. Paul United Methodist Church, 2003 A St., South Sioux City.
Roast Beef Dinner
Dinner, craft table and bake sale, Adults, $9, Kids 4-10, $5 Kids under 3 eat free. 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Salix Community United Methodist Church, 603 Poplar St., Salix.