Toddler open gym

9 a.m., V.I.P. Gymnastics, Ninja, and Cheer, 300 Centennial Drive Suite 150. North Sioux City, S.D.

Legislative Town Hall

The League of Women Voters of Sioux City is holding a Legislative Town Hall from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City.

 Pioneer Farmers' Market

The Pioneer Farmers' Market will be moving indoors for the winter months, November through April. 10 a.m-2 p.m. Community United Methodist Church of Sgt. Bluff, 101 Baker Drive, Sergeant Bluff.

