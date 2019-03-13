Try 3 months for $3

'Kinky Boots'

Inspired by true events, Kinky Boots takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. 7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Library Storytime

A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. 10:30 -11 a.m. Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.

Nature Tots

10:30 -11 a.m. Free, Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji.

