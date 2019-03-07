Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Loess Hills Audubon Society Program
7:30 -9 p.m. The Loess Hills Audubon Society is holding this meeting at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, due to construction at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center. The program will be held in the Parish Hall, 3204 South Lakeport St., Sioux City.
Brothers Osborne
7:30 p.m. Orpheum Theatre, 520 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
5:30 p.m. If you or someone you know is struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City.