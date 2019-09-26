{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Young Frankenstein

Looking for a monstrous good time? The Sioux City Community Theatre, 1401 Riverside Blvd., is the place to find Mel Brooks’ "Young Frankenstein." Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. $18 for adults.

Gaining & Enhancing Leadership Skills

Hear from Siouxland representatives who will provide insights, advice and resources for making the most out of nonprofit board participation. Presented by Siouxland Women Connect. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dakota Dunes, 885 Cottonwood Lane, 8-11:30 a.m. $75.

