Storyteller
The award-winning author, storyteller, and playwright Antonio Sacre will perform at 7:30 p.m. at Northwestern College’s DeWitt Theatre Arts Center in Orange City, Iowa.
Hairball
Vocalists Joe, Kris and Bobby lead the band through a mind-blowing, and drop-dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world. 8 p.m. Tyson Event Center Gateway Arena, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.
Bingo Gone Wild
$15 for paper; $30 for machine. 11 p.m. WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th, Sloan, Iowa.