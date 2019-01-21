Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
The Sound of Music
The hills are alive! The beloved musical story of Maria and the von Trapp Family will once again thrill audiences. 7:30 p.m., Orpheum Theatre, 528 Pierce St. http://orpheumlive.com
Library Lecture
The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Gleeson Room of the Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. The theme of this year's lecture series is "The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not?"
Beginner Line Dance Class
South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St. You will learn the basic steps and then many fun, new and old dances. This is great exercise and a fun way to make new friends. 7-8 p.m. $5 each class. For more information, contact Karen at 712-276-6694.