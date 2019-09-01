Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
ArtSplash
A family-centered art festival featuring nearly 80 artists from around the country. Proceeds fund education and exhibition programs and help the Sioux City Art Center remain free to the public. Riverside Park, 1301 Riverside Blvd., 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Morningside College: 125 Years
Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Explore the origins of Sioux City’s oldest college through historic photographs and memorabilia. The institution has endured periods of budgetary distress, wartime dislocation, disastrous fires and other trials while educating more than six generations of students.