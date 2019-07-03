Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Jim Breuer
The freewheeling comic storyteller and former "Saturday Night Live" cast member -- who made the list of Comedy Central’s “100 Greatest Standups of All Time” -- is hotter than ever. Anthem Comedy Night at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St. Two show times: 6 p.m. and 9 p.m.
Hilltop Hike for Nature’s Fireworks
What better way to get ready for the Fourth of July than to enjoy nature’s natural fireworks, the fireflies! Come join Caitlyn as she leads you on a hike around the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, providing equipment to catch some of your own lightning bugs. 8:30 p.m. Free.