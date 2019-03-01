Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Morningside College Student Art Show
The art show and reception are free and open to the public. Eppley Art Gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City.
March into the Woods
Learn about animals that live in this area and the different tracks that they leave behind. 10-11 a.m., Free, Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.
Riata Band
Put on your dancing shoes and come enjoy some great country music. Bring your friends, everyone is welcome. 8 p.m. South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St., South Sioux City, Nebraska.