River-Cade Parade
The parade starts at 6:30 p.m. at Third and Court streets, going west toward Pierce Street, before taking a turn to the Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot. An ice cream social will follow.
Browns Americana Summer Celebration
Join The Browns and their special guests in their original musical production "Americana Summer Celebration" at the Pearson Lakes Art Center, 2201 Hwy 71, Okoboji, Iowa, 7:30 p.m. Featuring songs celebrating faith, family and home. $25.