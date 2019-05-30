{{featured_button_text}}

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Nashville Nights: Matt Gatewood

Nashville Nights features up-and-coming country artists. Matt Gatewood is a modern country singer and songwriter from southern Indiana. 6 p.m. at Anthem, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 111 Third St. Free.

Open Mic at Marty's Tap

Every Thursday, Marty's Tap, 1306 Court St., hosts "Open Mic Night" at 8:30 p.m. for up-and-coming comedians. Drinks are buy one, get one 8 to 10 p.m. First-timers on the mic get a free drink!

