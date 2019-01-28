Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Penguin Project Meeting
New Stage Players Penguin Project will hold an informational meeting for artists, mentors and their families, Jan. 28 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 29 at 7 p.m. in the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave. in South Sioux City. The Monday meeting will be facilitated by Dr. Andrew Morgan, founder of the national Penguin Project program.
Library Lecture
The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Gleeson Room of the Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. The theme of this year's lecture series is "The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not?"
Beginner Line Dance Class
South Sioux City Eagles, 801 W. 13th St. You will learn the basic steps and then many fun, new and old dances. This is great exercise and a fun way to make new friends. 7-8 p.m. $5 each class. For more information, contact Karen at 712-276-6694.