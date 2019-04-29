Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Barefoot in the Park
One of Neil Simon's most-beloved comedies. 7:30 p.m. at the New Stage Players Performing Arts Center, 3201 Dakota Ave., South Sioux City. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased at the door, or online at: www.showtix4u.com/events/newstageplayers
Protecting ICWA
Looking to provide clarity and mobilize after a challenge to the Indian Child Welfare Act (ICWA), the Nebraska Indian Child Welfare Coalition will host a convening with regional tribes, advocates, and social services and judicial representatives. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at WinnaVegas Casino, Sloan, Iowa.