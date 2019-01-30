Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Library storytime
Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success. 10:30 a.m. Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning
Held every Wednesday, 9-11 a.m.. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St.
ISU vs. West Virginia Game Watch and Fundraiser
Help raise funds for ISU Extension and Outreach – Woodbury County. Tickets are $10, 6 p.m. Wheelhouse Bar And Grill, 4501 Southern Hills Drive, Sioux City.