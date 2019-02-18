Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Winter Day Camp 2
If you missed our first winter day camp, here is your second chance! We will spend the day playing and learning outside. This camp is for kids in 3rd-6th grades and there is limited space. We will provide lunch and snacks. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hillview Recreation Area, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Cost is $20.
Morningside Student Art Show
The show at Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., features painting, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography and graphic design created by Morningside College students. Awards will be announced during a reception 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the gallery.
Constructs (A+A)
Briar Cliff University will be exhibiting the artwork of Omaha artist and architect Thomas Prinz from Jan. 25 through March 15 at the Clausen Art Gallery on Briar Cliff University’s campus. Prinz’s exhibit, entitled “Constructs (A+A),” focuses on the interactions of contrasting parts, fusing influences found in modern physics and Eastern mysticism.