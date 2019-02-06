Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Morningside College Student Art Show
The show features painting, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography and graphic design created by Morningside students. Michael Frizzell, a Sioux City artist, and Meghan O'Connor, an associate professor of print media at Wayne State College, are judging the show. Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City.
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning
9-11 a.m. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St., Sioux City.
Beacon Story Lab!
Join us for true stories told on stage, live music and poetry at 7 p.m. at Vangarde Arts, 416 Pierce St., as we celebrate three years of live storytelling in Sioux City. While this is a curated show, audience members will also be invited to share a short story, poem or reflection during a brief open mic.