Yekwon Sunwoo
Internationally acclaimed pianist Yekwon Sunwoo will perform a solo recital at Morningside College's Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., at 7:30 p.m. as part of the college's Piano Recital Series. Free and open to the public. The recital will include works by Grainger, Schubert, Chopin and Hamelin.
Love Is in the Air
Grab your sweetheart and spend the evening hiking/snowshoeing the trails, 6-8 p.m. at Hillview Park, 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa. Listen to love stories from the natural world. After the hike enjoy refreshments by the fire. This program is $10 per couple and you must be over 18. Space is limited, pre-registration is required.
Boeing-Boeing
It’s the Swinging Sixties and handsome bachelor Bernard is juggling three fiancees simultaneously, all beautiful young airline stewardesses. See this popular comedy at 7:30 p.m. on the Wayne S. Knutson Main Stage, University of South Dakota in Vermillion.