'Selfies with Sacajawea'
Nelsen Petersen, author of "Selfies with Sacajawea," will appear for a book signing at the South Sioux City Public Library, 2121 Dakota Ave., at 6:30 p.m. The book describes the 2018 road trip of two historians, Petersen and Dean Shissler, who set out to retrace the steps of America's greatest explorers, Lewis and Clark.
Library Lecture
The Siouxland International Messianic Fellowship is hosting a lecture at 7 p.m. in the Gleeson Room of the Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St. The theme of this year's lecture series is "The Writings of the Apostle Paul: Under the Law or Not?"
Constructs (A+A)
Briar Cliff University is exhibiting the artwork of Omaha artist and architect Thomas Prinz through March 15 at the Clausen Art Gallery on Briar Cliff University’s campus. Prinz’s exhibit, entitled “Constructs (A+A),” focuses on the interactions of contrasting parts, fusing influences found in modern physics and Eastern mysticism.