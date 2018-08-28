Subscribe for 33¢ / day
S.T.A.R.S. Program Director Julie Dorn
Buy Now

Program Director Julie Dorn towels off 19-year-old Dakota as she cleans her up after the rain at S.T.A.R.S. in Sioux City on June 27, 2014. A love of horses and helping people has inspired Dorn to work with the equine therapy school for 25 years.

 Dawn J. Sagert, Sioux City Journal

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Coffee with the Curators

Learn about the history of eyeglasses at this month's Coffee with the Curators 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Sanford Museum & Planetarium, 117 E. Willow St. in Cherokee, Iowa. Free coffee and refreshments will be available.

STARS Inc. Volunteer Orientation

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

STARS is always looking for dependable volunteers to help with our animal assisted therapy programs. Orientation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. at the STARS Inc. Riding Center, 33148 K22. Call 712-239-5042 for more information.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments