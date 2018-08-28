Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Coffee with the Curators
Learn about the history of eyeglasses at this month's Coffee with the Curators 10 to 11:30 a.m. at Sanford Museum & Planetarium, 117 E. Willow St. in Cherokee, Iowa. Free coffee and refreshments will be available.
STARS Inc. Volunteer Orientation
STARS is always looking for dependable volunteers to help with our animal assisted therapy programs. Orientation will be held 6 to 7 p.m. at the STARS Inc. Riding Center, 33148 K22. Call 712-239-5042 for more information.