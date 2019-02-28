Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
62nd Annual Siouxland Home Show
12-8 p.m. $6, Sioux City Convention Center, 801 4th St., Sioux City.
Amish Friendship Bread
It is a delicious sweet bread made with a live starter. You make the bread and then pass on the starter and the recipe to your friends so they can make the bread themselves. 6-8 p.m. $15, MakerSpace, 1401 TriView Ave., Sioux City.
2019 Face Off for Charity
Boys and Girls Home and Family Services special event benefiting programs, projects and services in the Tyson Events Center, home of the Sioux City Musketeers. 5 p.m. $25, Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.