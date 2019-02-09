Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program
File your taxes for free. If you earned $55,000 or less in 2018, Center For Siouxland’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides tax preparation and filing. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Living Center, 112 Central Ave. N.E., Le Mars.
What's for Lunch? - Meatloaf!
Join instructor as he shares his know-how in the kitchen, making meatloaf. $25, 9:30 -11 a.m. MakerSpace Sioux City, 1401 TriView Ave., Sioux City.
Headid Little League Registration 2019
10 a.m.-Noon, Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Drive. Children ages 4 to 16 who live or attend school within the Little League boundaries are eligible to enroll to play baseball, coach pitch, and/or tee ball.