Volunteer Income Tax Assistance Program

File your taxes for free. If you earned $55,000 or less in 2018, Center For Siouxland’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program provides tax preparation and filing. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The Living Center, 112 Central Ave. N.E., Le Mars.

What's for Lunch? - Meatloaf!

Join instructor as he shares his know-how in the kitchen, making meatloaf. $25, 9:30 -11 a.m. MakerSpace Sioux City, 1401 TriView Ave., Sioux City.

Headid Little League Registration 2019

10 a.m.-Noon, Central Baptist Church, 4001 Indian Hills Drive. Children ages 4 to 16 who live or attend school within the Little League boundaries are eligible to enroll to play baseball, coach pitch, and/or tee ball.

