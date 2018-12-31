Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
NYE Bash: The Spazmatics
Anthem stage, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend. General Admission $20+taxes/fees, VIP Chair $35+taxes/fees, VIP Booth (4 Seats/Tickets) $160+taxes/fees.
New Year's Eve Buffet
WinnaVegas Casino Resort near Sloan, Iowa, 5-9 p.m. $14.99 per person, $6.49 kids 10 and under. Prime rib, teriyaki glazed pork chops, lemon dill baked salmon, lobster mac & cheese, loaded potato bake, mashed potatoes & gravy.
Musketeers Hockey
Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers. Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, 7:05 p.m. $9.50-20. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online at www.musketeershockey.com.