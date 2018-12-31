Try 1 month for 99¢
Musketeers New Year's Eve 2017

Fans skate with the Sioux City Musketeers after a New Year's Eve game in 2017.

 Provided

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

NYE Bash: The Spazmatics

Anthem stage, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City, 111 Third St., 9 p.m. Must be 21 or older to attend. General Admission $20+taxes/fees, VIP Chair $35+taxes/fees, VIP Booth (4 Seats/Tickets) $160+taxes/fees.

New Year's Eve Buffet

WinnaVegas Casino Resort near Sloan, Iowa, 5-9 p.m. $14.99 per person, $6.49 kids 10 and under. Prime rib, teriyaki glazed pork chops, lemon dill baked salmon, lobster mac & cheese, loaded potato bake, mashed potatoes & gravy.

Musketeers Hockey

Sioux City Musketeers vs. Omaha Lancers. Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, 7:05 p.m. $9.50-20. Tickets available by calling 712-252-2116, visiting the Tyson Events Center Box office or online at www.musketeershockey.com.

