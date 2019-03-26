Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Women of Excellence Banquet
Delta Hotels by Marriott, 385 E. Fourth St., South Sioux City Riverfront. A social hour with silent auction begins at 5 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The awards program will begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $60 each, tables of 8 are $450. Call Kristine to reserve your ticket at 712-258-4174. Or stop into the Women Aware office at 505 Fifth St. Suite 422, Sioux City.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B).
Building Bridges to Better Lives
An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the Mary J. Treglia Community House. East Bottoms, a neighborhood near the Sioux City Stockyards, meatpacking plants and expanses of railroad tracks, was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.