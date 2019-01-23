Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning
Midweek Mommy and Me Morning every Wednesday, 9-11. Moms can enjoy coffee and conversation while kids play in our children's play area. 9 -11 a.m. St. Thomas Orthodox Church, 1100 Jones St., Sioux City.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver, 10:30-11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St., Sioux City.
Planetarium program
4-5 p.m., Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow, Cherokee.