Grandparents Raising Grandchildren
If you or someone you know are struggling with isolation and raising grandchildren and would like to connect with other fellow grandparents who share similar experiences, this group is for you. 5:30 p.m., First Unitarian Church, 2508 Jackson St., Sioux City.
Third Thursday Trivia
Trivia Night! Join us for craft beer and crafty questions. Play as a team or individually. 7-9 p.m., Jackson Street Brewing, 607 5th St., Sioux City.
Robot Zoo
An interactive exhibit that reveals nature as a master engineer through the creation of larger than life robotic animals. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum, 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Nebraska.