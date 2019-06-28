Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Food Truck Fridays
Food trucks from across the region serve a variety of lunch choices each Friday from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. during a 13-week summer season at the new Pearl Street Park at Seventh and Pearl streets in downtown Sioux City.
Ashley McBryde
Ashley McBryde is a Grammy-nominated country music singer-songwriter from Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. She will perform at 8 p.m. on the Anthem stage at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City.