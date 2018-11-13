Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Nature Tales
Pre-schoolers, join us with an adult for this special story time about turkeys, 10-11:30 a.m at the Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road. We’ll hike too, weather permitting. Please pre-register by calling 712-258-0838 or email tkruid@woodburyparks.org.
Free Folk Club
Americana at its finest! Folk Club takes members back to an acoustic approach to popular music. All ages. Free, and be ready to jam as this is not to be considered a music lesson, but a music session to learn songs together. Sioux City Conservatory of Music, 1309 Pierce St., 6 p.m.