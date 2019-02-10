Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Show and Tell - Made in Sioux City
Have a Sioux City-themed antique that you want to know more about? The Sioux City Public Museum will present “Show and Tell – Made in Sioux City." 2 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City.
Troop 208 Annual Pancake Feed
11:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. $5 per Adult, $3 Children (10 and under), Faith United Presbyterian Church, 4327 Morningside Ave., Sioux City.
“Poetry Out Loud: National Recitation Contest”
The Sioux City competition will be held at the Betty Strong Encounter Center in cooperation with Lamb Arts Regional Theatre, the Iowa Arts Council and the National Endowment for the Arts. 2 p.m., The public is invited; admission is free.