Zen in nature
We'll gather early in the morning. We'll sit. We'll walk in the woods (called "kinhin"). We'll do gigong. We'll sit some more. Fabulous way to start the day with a full dose of Zen in nature. 7 a.m. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 4500 Sioux River Road, Sioux City.
Center For Siouxland’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance
The VITA program provides free tax preparation and filing by IRS-Certified Volunteers. 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Center For Siouxland, 715 Douglas St., Sioux City.
Cultural Fair
The Northwestern College International Club will host its annual Cultural Fair. The public is invited to the event, which will include food and entertainment from around the world. 5 p.m. Rowenhorst Student Center, Orange City.