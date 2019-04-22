Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
WWE Live
WWE Live is at the Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, 7:30 p.m. See your favorite WWE superstars. Ticket prices: $17.50, $27.50, $37.50, $57.50, $67.50, $107.50.
99 Counties, 99 Parks Media Kickoff
The State of Iowa Tourism Office and Iowa’s County Conservation System are collaborating on this project. Celebrate Earth Day, hike the trails and launch this tribute to our parks. Dorothy Pecaut Nature Center, 10-11 a.m.