Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Clifford the Big Red Dog
Join Clifford the Big Red Dog and IPTV KIDS Clubhouse host Dan Wardell for story time and adventure at the Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St. Two free sessions will be held at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Popular Clifford stories will be read followed by an opportunity for photographs at the end of each session. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early.
National Night Out
A local effort to promote neighborhood involvement in crime prevention activities, police-community partnership, and neighborhood relationships and camaraderie. 6-8 p.m. at Grandma Moos Park, Riverside Lutheran Church, Cook Park, Dale Street Park, Leif Erikson Park, Latham Park, St. Mark Lutheran Church, St. John Lutheran Church, Leeds Splash Pad.