Hamilton Loomis
Contributed by Natalia Claus

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Pollinator Spring Lecture Series

Free event, 5:30-6:30- p.m. Dickinson County Nature Center, 22785 Nature Center Road, Okoboji.

History at High Noon: Founders of Sioux City

Presenter Grace Linden, former Museum curator of history, will share the history of the men and women who founded Sioux City 165 years ago this month. 12:05 p.m., Sioux City Public Museum, 607 Fourth St., Sioux City.

The protégé of Bo Diddley performs at 8 p.m. at Vangarde Arts, 420 Jackson St., Sioux City. Tickets are $15 each or 2 for $25.

