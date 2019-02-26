Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes. 11 a.m., Sioux City Public Library - Perry Creek Branch, 2912 Hamilton Blvd. (Lower B).
Morningside Student Art Show
The show at Eppley Art Gallery, 3625 Garretson Ave., features painting, ceramics, sculpture, drawing, printmaking, photography and graphic design created by Morningside College students. The art gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Advanced Stained Glass
MakerSpace Sioux City, 1401 TriView Ave., 6-9 p.m., $100. Students will learn how to create their own stained glass panel. You will have your choice of 4-5 projects, each of which all take longer than class time to finish. Cost of the class includes a month membership. Register at www.makerspacesiouxcity.org/classes