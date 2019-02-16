Try 1 month for 99¢

Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.

Knee High Naturalists

Program for 2-5 year old children with their caretaker. Each program is held at the Center for Outdoor Learning in Hillview Park. 10-11:30 a.m., 25601 C60, Hinton, Iowa.

Siouxland Military Valentine Ball

Support Siouxland Soldiers will host their 2019 Military Valentine Ball at the Sgt. Bluff Community Center, 903 Topaz Dr. 5-9 p.m. $10 per person.

The Truman Club

The Truman Club is a house party series that host Presidential Candidates and other influential Democratic Party members. 6 p.m. 3672 Lindenwood St., Sioux City.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments