Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
1st Saturday Family Storytime: Pajama-Rama
Put on your fuzzy slippers, grab your favorite bedtime teddy bear, and come to the Library for a morning of sleepy stories, songs, and a fun pajama craft! PJs optional but highly recommended. 11 a.m. Free, Sioux City Public Library - Aalfs Downtown Library, 529 Pierce St.
21st Annual Sioux Center Bridal Showcase
Vendors will be on site exhibiting bridal gowns, tuxedos, jewelry, gift items, cosmetics, florists, caterers, DJ’s, photographers and much more. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Terrace View Event Center, Sioux Center.
WinnaVegas Flea Market
Located in the Hotel Convention Center, includes jewelry, baked goods, treasures and more. Noon-5 p.m., WinnaVegas Casino Resort, 1500 330th St., Sloan.