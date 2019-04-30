{{featured_button_text}}

Coaches Event

The Woodbury County I-Club is hosting a coaches event at 5:30 p.m. at the Sioux City Convention Center. Iowa coaches Lisa Bluder, Terry Brands, Fran McCaffery and Kirk Ferentz are all scheduled to attend. The event is free.

Building Bridges to Better Lives

An exhibit focusing on the East Bottoms beginning of the Mary J. Treglia Community House. East Bottoms was home to many new immigrants in the first half of the 20th century. Betty Strong Encounter Center, 900 Larsen Park Road.

