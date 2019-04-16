Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
2019 Siouxland Chamber Small Business EXPO
Vendors from numerous industries, complimentary samples from our food & beverage vendors, and $100 door prizes will be available. 4:30 -6:30 p.m. Holiday Inn Express & Suites Events Center, 885 Cottonwood Lane, Dakota Dunes, S.D.
Morningside Jazz Ensemble
The Morningside Jazz Ensemble will present its year-end concert. The event is free and open to the public. 7:30 p.m. Eppley Auditorium, 3625 Garretson Ave., Sioux City.