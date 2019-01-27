Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Robot zoo
An interactive exhibit that reveals nature as a master engineer through the creation of larger than life robotic animals. The Robot Zoo exhibit provides hands-on learning opportunities to discover how animals work. Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum 28210 West Park Highway, Ashland, Neb.
Old-Time Medicine Show
The Betty Strong Encounter Center will present a slice of American theater history with “Step Right Up: the Great Dr. Balthazar T. Archimides’ Old-Time Medicine Show.” 900 Betty Strong Encounter Center, Larsen Park Road, Sioux City.
Sioux City Musketeers Hockey
Musketeers play Tri-City, 3:05 p.m., Tyson Events Center, 401 Gordon Drive, Sioux City.