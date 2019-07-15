Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Kingdom Fit Power Praise Aerobic Dance
Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. Donations appreciated.
Siouxland Women's Connection Dinner Meeting
Join us as our speaker will share her story "Hey, Who Is in Control Here?" When things are out of control are you a Warrior or a Worrier? Enjoy a great meal, wonderful speaker and fun time with all the ladies. Morningside Assembly of God, 4310 Old Lakeport Road, 6:30-8:30 p.m. $12.