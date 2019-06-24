Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Mindful Movement
A free 40-minute guided practice that teaches techniques you can take back to the office. Feel free to come in your work attire as all exercises will be conducive to professional attire. You’re welcome to bring your own yoga mat. Extras will be available if needed. Wilbur Aalfs (Main) Library, 529 Pierce St., 12:30 p.m.
Kingdom Fit Power Praise Aerobic Dance
Fun aerobic dances set to uplifting Christian music. Many different dance styles incorporated. Women of all ages and fitness levels. Please call 202-5052 before dropping in on a class as location occasionally changes. Morningside Lutheran Church Gym, 700 S. Martha St., 5:30-6:30 p.m. Donations appreciated.