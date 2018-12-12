Today’s top picks from our online calendar. Find more events at siouxcityjournal.com/calendar.
Planetarium Show
Life on the North Pole. Celebrate the holiday season, by learning about life at the North Pole during a planetarium show at the Sanford Museum. See how the movement of constellations, sun, and moon differ from what we see at our latitude. 4 p.m. at the Sanford Museum, 117 E. Willow St., Cherokee, Iowa. Free
Library Storytime
A half-hour shared storytime experience for children not yet in school and their parent/grandparent or caregiver. Experience the magic of stories, songs, and rhymes while developing social skills, building vocabulary, and developing early literacy skills for future reading success! 10:30 a.m. at the Sioux City Wilbur Aalfs Public Library, 607 Fourth St. Free.